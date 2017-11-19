FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kendra Wilkinson Was Rushed To Hospital And Her Las Vegas Shows Are Canceled

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/19/2017
Source: bet.com

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson revealed on Twitter that she was in pain and she is being rushed to the hospital. Here are all the details of the situation.

Kendra announced on Twitter on November 18 that she was ‘hurting bad,’ and that she was headed to the emergency room.

 

She also made it clear that her last two shows of the day in Las Vegas would have to be canceled.

Kendra is currently starring in the comedy Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.

The cause of her hospital visit has not been disclosed yet.

‘Super sick. Going to have to cancel the late show tonight. My heart couldn’t cancel both. Sorry late show,’ she tweeted around 4:30, referring to the remaining two shows of the day.

However, she followed that up with another post stating ‘Sooooo sorry guys gotta cancel both shows tonight. Going to ER. Hurtin bad. I’ll make it up to you.’

We really hope that she’s feeling better and she can be back on stage in no time.

 

Kendra found herself in hot water following the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner in September.

It was reported that after his passing that he would be buried beside tragic Hollywood star of yesteryear Marilyn Monroe.

This news was met with a barrage of criticism from lots of people who felt the magazine mogul’s final resting place shouldn’t be anywhere near the film icon. Kendra came to his defense on Twitter, saying ‘Marilyn Monroe should be honored’ to be buried beside Hefner.

