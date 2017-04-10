Kendra Wilkinson Shares Touching Tribute To Hugh Hefner On His 91st Birthday!

Kendra Wilkinson has decided to show her eternal gratitude towards Hugh Hefner by posting a heartfelt message on his 91st birthday!

The tribute to the man who changed her life for the better was made public on her personal Instagram account on Sunday. The former playmate thanked the Playboy magazine founder in the emotional message and wished him a happy birthday in the most touching way possible.

“Happy birthday Hef!!” she wrote. “Thank you for EVERYTHING. People might not understand you but that’s because they’ve never had the chance to know you like I do. I’ll celebrate you forever!!!”

As fans followers of the beauty may already know, Wilkinson joined the team and rose to the top in the industry at the age of only 18 years old! She moved into the Playboy mansion to star in The Girls Next Door.

She was one of the most famous playmates at the time and starred on the reality TV show alongside Hefner’s other girlfriends, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt.

In 2009, Wilkinson got married to her now husband Hank Baskett and naturally moved in with him, leaving the mansion.

Despite that, her career did not end, on the contrary, she went on to have her own spin-offs – Kendra and Kendra on Top.

The now 31-year-old has been close with Hefner for the time being and she has described him as an “angel” as well as “family” before.

Were you surprised to see how attached a former playmate is to Hugh Hefner?

