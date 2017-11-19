FREE NEWSLETTER
Kendra Wilkinson Is “Feeling Better” After Hospital Visit

Todd Malm Posted On 11/19/2017
Kendra WilkinsonSource: SheKnows.com

Kendra Wilkinson is getting some rest at home after she went to the hospital on Saturday, November 18th. Due to her hospitalization, she had to cancel two shows in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She wrote on her Twitter account today, “better today and will be back on stage tonight.” According to The Playboy alumni, her aches and pains were “so bad last night,” but they are “nothing serious.”

Her doctor gave her antibiotics and pain medication, so she is slowly recovering. Reportedly, Kendra is starring as the lead character in Sex Tips for Straight Women From a Gay Guy alongside Jai Rodriquez – formerly a cast member of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy.

The 32-year-old, Wilkinson, told her fans on the 18th of November that she had to cancel her shows due to pain. She wrote, “super sick.” Just two hours later, Kendra wrote again that she was “going to ER” and was “hurting bad.”

However, the model assured her fans that she would “make it up” to them. Despite her recent stint in the hospital, Kendra’s career, as well as her family life, is doing well.

The star of Kendra on Top shares a 7-year-old son, Hank, and a daughter named Alijah, 3, with her husband, Hank Baskett.

Kendra is most known for being one of three girlfriends of Hugh Hefner, who died earlier this year. Since her career as a model began, she ventured into other areas like acting, business, and even writing. Wilkinson has appeared on reality TV shows as well, including Celebrity Rap Superstar.

