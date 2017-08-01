Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing But A Lacy Red Thong For Sexy Topless Shoot

Another super stunning photo of Kendall Jenner hits the Internet! The model is the face of La Perla lingerie newest campaign, and she stripped down for the photo shoot.

She is absolutely flawless in her new ad for La Perla, and the gorgeous supermodel is promoting the brand’s new Freedom Panty, a lacy thong.

She is totally topless in the picture, and although she’s covering her breasts with her hands, there’s a whole lot of skin revealed there.

Introducing La Perla's #FreedomPanty, crafted from the finest French Leavers Lace with interwoven stretch. Shop online and in our boutiques. @kendalljenner A post shared by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

To go with the bright-colored thong, Kendall rocked a deep, red lip with her shoulder-length hair sleek and parted down the middle.

She’s also standing amongst a bright blue background full of eccentric-looking flowers. We really don’t think that this photo could be more beautiful than it is.

This is not the first time that Kendall shot for La Perla as she was named the celebrity spokesperson for the company back in November.

There were a few other images from this shoot released in May.

La Perla also made her fabulous sexy dress for the 2017 Met Gala, and she wore the Freedom Panty in black for an Instagram picture in mid-July.

‘[Kendall] interprets the highly innovative path that the brand has set out on,’ creative director, Julia Haart, explained last year.

If you love the thong Kendall’s modeling, you can get it for $80 from La Perla’s website.

i don't smoke A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 24, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

All in all, there is definitely no shortage of sexy photos of Kendall online lately.

Just remember the fact that last week she shared a picture of herself totally naked while she was showing off her butt and side boobs. She was also seen out and about recently rocking this summer braless trend and revealing her nipples through lots of beautiful gowns.