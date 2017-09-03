FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner taylor swift Cindy Crawford amal clooney cher joe alwyn Cardi B bernice burgos gigi hadid kanye west t.i. victoria beckham britney spears katy perry tiny french montana selena gomez amber rose khloe kardashian angelina jolie kylie jenner Kat Von D blac chyna
Home » Fashion

Kendall Jenner Was Spotted On Lunch Date With New Flame Blake Griffin

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/03/2017
0
0


Kendall Jenner Was Spotted On Lunch Date With New Flame Blake GriffinSource: eonline.com

It looks like Kendall Jenner was very excited to meet Blake Griffin for lunch that she also forgot her skirt! The model rocked a tiny sports bra showing off some skin before grabbing a bite with the NBA star.

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, so it is possible that Kendal was trying to get in some more rays of sun before the season is over.

 

The model was showing off a ‘beach-ready-body’ while she was hanging out with Blake Griffin on September 1.

She wore a green top that looked like a sports bra when she met Blake at the Soho Beach House in Malibu according to Daily Mail.

They entered separately in the location, maybe to keep this date on the down-low.

Despite this clever attempt, there was no hiding that these two were seeing each other yet again.

Is it time to officially hit the ‘new couple alert’ on these two?

This lunch date came right after Kendall and Blake went on their second date in a row. They met up at Nobu in Malibu on August 31.

This came after just one day since they were spotted going on a ‘double date’ with Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons.

It looks like Kendall is not the only chick with a baller boyfriend! It seems that things are heating up between the Kendall and Blake.

 

🌈🌈🌈

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Does this third consecutive date mean that her romance with A$AP Rocky is over?

Kendall and A$AP were never exclusive, as she was also seen hanging out with her ex, Los Angeles Lakers star Jordan Clarkson while she was dating the rapper.

Advertisement

Still, A$AP was a bit surprised when he saw Kendall getting close to Blake. Rocky has been into Kendall for a long time, a source confessed and felt like she broke an ‘unspoken agreement between them’ by going out with another man.

Post Views: 0

Read more about kendall jenner A$AP Rocky Blake Griffin

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Puts Kendall Jenner On Blast For Making A Mistake With Pepsi Ad In The New ‘KUWTK’ Trailer
09/02/2017
Kendall Jenner Cried After Pepsi Commercial Backlash!
09/01/2017
Kendall Jenner Reportedly Stole Blake Griffin From His Baby Mama; She ‘Doesn’t Even CareThat She’s Tearing Blake And Brynn Cameron’s Family Apart’
09/01/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *