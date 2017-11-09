Kendall Jenner Wants A Child With Boyfriend Blake Griffin — ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Fans Doubt The Baby Fever Will Last

Another Kardashian/Jenner sister is having baby fever, allegedly, of course.

This time around, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall Jenner is the one dreaming of a mini-Blake Griffin.

It is being claimed that the rising model is hoping to be the next one to get pregnant in the reality TV family.

A chatty family friend of the Jenner/Kardashian clan spoke to Life & Style and explained that she has been giving her new boyfriend, Griffin, hints that she wants him to be the father of her first child.

The person in the know did not reveal how the basketball star is reacting to Jenner’s wishes.

The insider claimed that despite her busy schedule and traveling the world for fashion shows and photoshoots; Jenner has been able to participate in some of the pregnancy fun that her sisters — Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner — are having.

She has been helping them shop online for things like cribs, toys, and baby clothes as they prepare for the arrival of a baby boy and a girl in early 2018.

Buying tiny baby clothes, socks, and shoes made Kendall realize that she too would like one of her own.

The source said: “With all the baby news flying around her family, Kendall found herself thinking about what it would be like if she were pregnant too.”

The person went on to share: “She is nowhere near ready to start a family with her new boyfriend Blake, but the pair are heating up and have joked about what an amazing athlete their son would be if they had a boy. Kendall was joking with Blake about their incredible genetics that would produce a super athletic baby capable of going to the Olympics, playing in the NFL or definitely in the NBA. She is tall, and Blake has height too so their kid would be tall for sure. Oh, and if they had a girl, well she thinks she would be gorgeous and tall enough to do runway too, just like her momma.”

Advertisement

Some commenters doubt that Kendall will go through with her baby plans — they say the idea will not last long.