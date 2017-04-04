FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Under Fire For Her Pepsi Ad! Watch It Here!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/04/2017
Kendall Jenner In The Pepsi AdSource: YouTube

Kendall Jenner and Pepsi Corporation is facing some serious negativity from social media users today. Shortly after the soft drink company released its “Live For Now Moments Anthem,” the internet responded by astute criticism.

In the short ad, the supermodel appears to be in the middle of a photo shoot amongst a nearby protest on another street.

Kendall looks to be curious of the marchers and removes her wig and wipes of her lipstick to lead a pack of activists to approach a group of police officers.

Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to one officer maybe as a peace offering. The Policeman looks satisfied after he cracks the can and takes a drink of the Pepsi-cola. The crowd then cheers and the police back off who are apparently subdued by her act of kindness.

Many people on Twitter are derisive of the advertisement, claiming Pepsi Corporation is exploiting the current political climate to sell soft drinks while at the same time trivializing the nature of the protests currently happening throughout the United States.

Twitter users pointed out the comparisons between the frame of Kendall face-to-face with the officer and a famous, award-winning photograph taken during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Pepsi wrote back on their account “This is a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an important message to convey.”

After the release of the ad, Twitter users have responded with comments of mostly mockery.

Other social media users have mentioned the possible conspiracy theory that Coca-Cola was actually the creator of the commercial to make Pepsi Corporation look foolish.

Either way, Kendall probably took home a lot of cash for appearing in the advertisement so it’s a win-win for her.

Post Views: 0


