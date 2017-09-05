Kendall Jenner Tells Her Friends Not To Listen To Taylor Swift’s Music

It seems that the party is over for Taylor Swift’s squad. After her strained friendship with Kendall Jenner because of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, a new report popped up claiming that Kendall Jenner has declared war to her friends who listen to Tay’s music.

OK! magazine says that the model encouraged her friends Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid not to listen to Taylor’s songs especially the new ones that are aimed at Kanye and Kim.

‘There’s no love lost between Taylor and Kendall these days,’ a source said on the OK! site.

‘And what makes it super awkward is the fact they share so many friends.’

‘She’s made it clear that anyone listening or supporting Taylor will be banned from her circle instantly, and the likes of Gigi, Bella and Cara are all doing as they’re told,’ the insider continued.

A couple of months ago, Kim stated that her sister, Kendall, was never part of Taylor’s squad.

‘I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don’t think she was,’ she said.

Kim’s feud with Taylor became public a long time ago after Kim leaked the video and audio of Taylor and Kanye’s conversation regarding the controversial lyrics of the rapper’s song called Famous.

After that, Taylor’s squad was divided between Kendall and the Blank Space hitmaker.

More than that, Taylor’s gang of best friends allegedly distanced themselves from her at that time because of her ’embarrassing feuds and breakups.’

It was believed the famous squad has since crumbled to pieces. ‘Taylor is furious that none of her famous friends are standing by her side or defending her in the press,’ an insider had previously stated.