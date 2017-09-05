FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid beyonce chrissy teigen Bobby Brown lady gaga katy perry taylor swift 21 Savage kelly clarkson gigi hadid jay-z Lonzo Ball madonna abigail anderson Tessa Thompson sia Chuck D Sam Smith Todrick Hall britney spears avril lavigne jennifer lopez Steve Harwell
Home » Music

Kendall Jenner Tells Her Friends Not To Listen To Taylor Swift’s Music

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/05/2017
0
674 Views
0


Kendall Jenner Tells Her Friends Not To Listen To Taylor Swift's MusicSource: theblemish.com

It seems that the party is over for Taylor Swift’s squad. After her strained friendship with Kendall Jenner because of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, a new report popped up claiming that Kendall Jenner has declared war to her friends who listen to Tay’s music.

OK! magazine says that the model encouraged her friends Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid not to listen to Taylor’s songs especially the new ones that are aimed at Kanye and Kim.

 

🌈🌈🌈

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

‘There’s no love lost between Taylor and Kendall these days,’ a source said on the OK! site.

‘And what makes it super awkward is the fact they share so many friends.’

‘She’s made it clear that anyone listening or supporting Taylor will be banned from her circle instantly, and the likes of Gigi, Bella and Cara are all doing as they’re told,’ the insider continued.

A couple of months ago, Kim stated that her sister, Kendall, was never part of Taylor’s squad.

‘I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don’t think she was,’ she said.

Kim’s feud with Taylor became public a long time ago after Kim leaked the video and audio of Taylor and Kanye’s conversation regarding the controversial lyrics of the rapper’s song called Famous.

 

Official #LWYMMDvideo world premiere. Sunday 8/27 at the @vmas.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

After that, Taylor’s squad was divided between Kendall and the Blank Space hitmaker.

More than that, Taylor’s gang of best friends allegedly distanced themselves from her at that time because of her ’embarrassing feuds and breakups.’

Advertisement

It was believed the famous squad has since crumbled to pieces. ‘Taylor is furious that none of her famous friends are standing by her side or defending her in the press,’ an insider had previously stated.

Post Views: 674

Read more about bella hadid gigi hadid kanye west kendall jenner kim kardashian taylor swift the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Find Out Why Kendall Jenner Prefers Dating A Hunky Athlete Like Blake Griffin More Than A Rapper Like A$AP Rocky
09/05/2017
Blac Chyna Almost Experiences A Wardrobe Malfunction In Semi-Sheer Dress
09/05/2017
Sharon Osbourne Rips Into Kim Kardashian: “That’s Not Feminism! That’s Being A H**”
09/04/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *