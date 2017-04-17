Kendall Jenner Spotted Cozying Up To Rumored Boyfriend ASAP Rocky At Coachella!

Kendall Jenner and her rumored new boyfriend ASAP Rocky enjoyed each other’s company at Coachella.

According to new reports, the pair were pretty close during the festival, especially at a pot party, where eyewitnesses can confirm the PDA was subtle but definitely there.

“As soon as she arrived [to the party], Kendall asked where [A$AP] was and went straight over to him,” one insider stated.

Considering the fact that it was also reported that Kendall, who arrived around midnight did not smoke any weed despite it being a pot party “She definitely came just to see him.”

They spent the rest of the night together, dancing and being all “couple-y.” Their romantic interest in each other was pretty obvious to everyone around.

Later on, as it got chillier, Rocky was spotted rubbing her arms to warm her up and eventually they got very cozy.

Rocky and Kendall were first seen together in the summer of 2016 in Paris. Since then they have been spotted together quite a lot, going to clubs, dinners, and other outings.

Despite the fact that they have been pretty close for almost a year and have traveled together all over the world, neither stars have addressed their romance publicly.

They are yet to confirm their relationship officially.

According to an insider close to the older Jenner sister, Kendall is “open” to the idea of dating Rocky exclusively even though at the moment she is seeing a few people.

“They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately,” the source claimed, adding that both like each other very much.

Advertisement

Do you think Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky should try being exclusive?