Kendall Jenner Sneaks Out Of L.A. Nightclub With Blake Griffin – Where’s A$AP Rocky?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/09/2017
Kendall Jenner Sneaks Out Of L.A. Nightclub With Blake Griffin - Where's A$AP Rocky

It was an entertaining night out for Kendall Jenner on August 8 but why was she photographed leaving the club alone? The basketball star, Blake Griffin was not far behind, but her guy, A$AP Rocky, was nowhere to be found!

She was spotted at Avenue Nightclub in L.A., but when the cameras caught her exiting the place, she was seen solo.

 

But there was another famous face, just a few paces behind her – Blake Griffin. He was also partying inside!

It’s not clear if the pair were hanging out together or if they got in the same vehicle after walking outside, but the timing is kind of interesting.

However, Blake has a longtime girlfriend in Brynn Cameron (they even have two kids together), and there’s no evidence that there’s anything — even a friendship — between the basketball star and supermodel.

Earlier in the night, Kendall attended Kendrick Lamar’s L.A. concert with her mom, Kris Jenner, 61, and sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, whose boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, was also performing there.

For this night out, she rocked a sexy little black dress which she paired with knee-high boots and a white jacket.

 

There was no sign of her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky. But the other week the two of them attended a concert in New York City together.

Even if they have been spotted out and about a few times the past few months, Kendall and the rapper still have to confirm their relationship officially.

According to reports, they have gotten more serious during this year, and it seems that Kendall may be ready to get serious with him.

In the past, she used to say that she wants to keep her private life private and she always insisted that she is single in all the interviews. But there’s no doubt that the two of them enjoy each other’s company.

