Kendall Jenner Signs On As The Face Of Adidas Originals

Kendall Jenner has signed on as the face of Adidas Originals, which is the same department responsible for Kanye’s Yeezy collection. Kylie Jenner, however, went to Puma a few months back much to the rapper’s chagrin.

In April, Kylie’s ad with Puma sparked a backlash with not only Kanye but the track-and-field community as well when athletes and fans of the athletics company couldn’t help but point out the irony of the commercial considering her status as a diva.

Many fans were claiming that Jenner probably doesn’t even run.

However, this time Kendall was able to avoid the backlash with her family as well as with fans of Adidas.

So far so good, nobody is criticizing Jenner yet!

The 21-year-old model announced she would team up with the sportswear makers as a brand ambassador on Wednesday before heading out for a walk in Manhattan.

Welcome to the fam @kendalljenner!! 😽#adidasFamily #adidasAmbassador A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on May 31, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The IMG Model posted a photo of herself riding a golf cart past a big sign with the Adidas symbol which said, “Welcome To The Family.”

In the photo, Kendall was wearing a blue Adidas sweatsuit and pair of Adidas Original Gazelle Shoes.

It appears that this deal has been in the making for a while because Kendall shared a photo of herself earlier in the month wearing an Adidas shirt when she was a little girl.

always been an OG #TBT A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 18, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

She captioned the photo with, “Always been an OG.”

As mentioned earlier, Kylie is the brand ambassador for Adidas’ rival Puma, and when she first signed with the company, Kim’s husband Kanye was not impressed at all.

When the partnership was revealed, The College Dropout rapper went on Twitter to deliver one of his hallmark rants.

He said, “1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!” The rapper went on to say that the Kardashians are going to give Puma their money back, and they are to never “never try to divide the family.”