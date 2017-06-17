Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Biggest Lips Ever! Did She Got Them Injected? Check Out The Video!

Is Kendall Jenner trying to one up her little sis Kylie Jenner when it comes to the plumpest pout in their family? You have got to see the new video where her look is entirely different, and her lips are bigger than ever!

Kendall Jenner is now sporting a much fuller pout in her newest Snapchat video posted yesterday where her lips look huge.

Her sister, Kylie, has recently admitted that she has turned to lip injections to get super plump pucker and now the fans are wondering if the model did the same thing.

She shared the video where her mouth is extra large, and it’s also highlighted by shiny pink gloss.

This could be the work of an incredibly talented makeup artist who had her upper lip look huge.

If she managed to get such gigantic pout with the help pf cosmetics, then we definitely want to know the secret as well!

Kendall gave the camera a sultry look as she tilted her head back and forth to the new song from H.E.R.

The mysterious R&B artist just dropped the sexy song called Changes on June 16, and already the model is into it as we can see from the video.

@kendalljenner via Snapchat #kendalljenner #lips #kendalljennersnapchat A post shared by K E N D A L L S N A P C H A T👻 (@kendalljennersnapchats) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

She also added a floral crown filter to cover her whole forehead, and the rest of her makeup is just flawless with perfect natural shaded cheeks and brown smokey eyes.

The Estee Lauder spokesmodel has been accused before of having fillers, and this happened especially when she did a Facebook Live session with Kylie back in November 2016.

She sported a massively oversize lower lip, and her little sister ended up saying that she is the one who takes credit for the look.

‘You guys, Kendall let me over-line her lip today with lipliner, and everyone thinks she got lip injections.’

Advertisement

She confessed on a Snapchat video that she did her sister’s lips and Kendall was laughing in the background on the video. Who knows maybe it’s just outstanding makeup after all, but we wouldn’t be surprised if she got lip injections considering the fact that plumped lips run in her family!