Kendall Jenner Sells “Jinxed” Mansion After She Was Robbed And Was Followed Home By Her Stalker

Kendall Jenner sold her West Hollywood mansion just one year after purchasing the property in June of 2016. The supermodel, 21, paid $6.5 million for the house which she now thinks is “jinxed” due to several mishaps she’s had while staying there.

As CI readers know, she was robbed of $200,000 of jewelry, and she came face-to-face with her stalker as he followed her car into the gate and proceeded to bang on the window.

According to a report by TMZ, an unknown buyer picked up the home and Kendall officially cut ties with it, after she revealed it’s like a nightmare living there.

In case you didn’t know, Jenner first bought the home from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in June of 2016.

It doesn’t make sense that she would get rid of the house for that reason, but you never know, life is strange when you’re a celebrity!

As was mentioned earlier in the article, she was robbed of jewelry back in March of 2017, and ever since then, her experience of the home has changed.

At the time of the incident, Kendall allegedly called the police when she heard a sound, but cops came to inspect it and found no one who wasn’t supposed to be there, leading them to believe it was an “inside job.”

Not long after Kendall bought the home, a fan was waiting for her outside of the place.

According to our sources, Kris was against her daughter buying the house because “it wasn’t in a gated community.”

It’s a shame she has to part ways with the residence because according to the Daily Mail, nearly every home has views of West Hollywood and surrounding nature, thanks to the broad and spacious windows.