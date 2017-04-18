Kendall Jenner Says She Feels More Like A Jenner Than A Kardashian!

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner was a good father to Kendall Jenner after all!

The 21 years old model and reality TV star has recently talked about what she shares in common with Caitlyn in the May issue Harper’s Bazaar magazine.

“I mean, I’m a girl and I like being a girl, but I’ve just never been into it like they have,” she revealed, referring to the rest of the women in her family. “I think I get that from my dad. I’d say I’m more of a Jenner than a Kardashian.”

In addition to her being more tomboyish than any other Kardashian, Kendall revealed she likes to be more private about her life than her social media expert family. She explained that she wants to be more mysterious and that people always “like what they can’t have.”

When it comes to her love life, the older Jenner sister assured her fans that she is not getting married soon. I guess this can be another thing that differentiates her from the rest of the Kardashian klan, considering they all want to have big families and even biggest weddings.

“There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life,” Kendall stated. “I’m doing my thing. I’m having fun. I’m being young.”

Despite the fact that she is not thinking about tying the knot yet, Kendall likes to date as well, even though in secrecy. The model made her first public appearance since the controversial Pepsi ad at Coachella where she was spotted in the company of her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Do you think Kendall is different from the rest of the Kardashians?