Kendall Jenner Reveals Her “Heart Dropped” After Seeing Caitlyn Dressed As A Woman For The First Time

Kendall Jenner talked about her experience seeing Caitlyn Jenner dressed as a woman for the first time. The Vogue model and reality star, 21, said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar about how much she struggled to come to terms with her father’s new identity.

The star explained she saw more than several clues of the impending transition before the final change.

She said to the magazine, “It was like an investigation for a really long time. We would find little things and think, ‘this isn’t normal.'”

In the beginning, everyone thought maybe Caitlyn was cheating, but they realized that wasn’t the case.

Kendall revealed one night she went downstairs into the kitchen to find her dad standing there dressed as a woman and her “heart dropped.”

According to Jenner, she dressed up as a woman at four in the morning before everyone got up and it caught the family by surprise.

When Caitlyn finally told the family the transition was only a matter of time, “it was an emotional couple of months.”

“And if I would talk about it, I would cry, just because you’re mourning someone… losing someone. The person is still there, of course, but physically you’re losing someone. It was my dad who I grew up with my whole life and who raised me.”

The model said it was a change, a necessary change for Caitlyn, and they were eventually able to get used to it.

In the end, they realized Caitlyn was “still there,” and things weren’t as bad as they had thought.

Advertisement

Kendall Jenner said she realized they still had their father but in a new way. It became normal, and at the end, everyone in the family said, “Ok, cool.”