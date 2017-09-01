Kendall Jenner Reportedly Stole Blake Griffin From His Baby Mama; She ‘Doesn’t Even CareThat She’s Tearing Blake And Brynn Cameron’s Family Apart’

While Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin were enjoying their double date with Hailey Baldwin and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parson, it seems that someone is suffering. One woman is reportedly crying foul, and that woman is none other than Brynn Cameron, Blake’s baby mama.

‘Brynn never saw this coming,’ stated a source close to the Los Angeles Clipper who, by the way, just signed a $175 million contract to stay with the team. ‘She and Blake were fine; they weren’t fighting.’

🌈🌈🌈 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

‘Brynn doesn’t think it’s a coincidence Kendall swooped in when she did,’ the insider continued. ‘It’s like she doesn’t even care that she’s tearing this family apart!’

Another report, meanwhile, suggested that Kendall isn’t planning to settle down with anyone, including Blake, anytime soon.

‘Kendall is keeping her options open,’ another source told PEOPLE. ‘She’s still dating A$AP Rocky as well, but she and Blake are hanging out, and there’s potential there.’

While being joined by Hailey and Chandler, Blake and Kendall were seen having a romantic dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, August 30.

A source revealed that it was ‘more than just a friendly outing because the girls were seated close to their men.’

Blake wrapped his arm around Kendall’s shoulder during the romantic outing.

tbt. can't wait to be back out there A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) on Jan 7, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

The insider added, ‘You could tell Blake was more into Kendall by the way he was staring and smiling at her. He looked very into her.’

The source continued, ‘The boys were loving being with the girls,’ while Kendall and Hailey were said to be acting ‘more nonchalant’ than their male dinner dates.

Advertisement

Kendall and Blake were seen ‘cuddling in the backseat’ before they continued their night at the Nightingale Plaza club. Who knows what Kendall is up to these days with Blake and A$AP Rocky?