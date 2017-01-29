Kendall Jenner Refuses to Become a Photographer, Modeling Still Her Life

Last night Kendall Jenner was present at the Harper’s Bazaar 150 Most Fashionable Women event.

While there, the reality TV star and established model was praised for her very good photography skills she’s been showing lately. When asked whether or not she’s ever thought of giving up her modeling career in order to pursue photography she was very clear that it’s not an option and modeling is still her number one choice in life.

So, Kendall Jenner’s fans who were hoping to see more of her photos will have to be happy with what she decides to put up on the side of her main career because photography will remain her hobby but not more than that.

Not only did she say modeling is still what she likes to do the most but she shot the suggestion down immediately.

At the question: “Does Kendall Jenner prefer being behind the camera rather than in front of it?” she answered:

“No, no, no, no, it’s definitely still a lot more modeling. I’m nonstop. But [photography is] just something I like to do that I’m pursuing, I guess.”

It is understandable that she’d prefer to stay in front of the camera rather than behind it considering she’s at the top of the modeling game these days. Furthermore, she is still young and in the center of attention and modeling is also more financially beneficial. With that being said, we believe it would also be difficult for a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to stay away from the spotlight, no matter how passionate they are for a certain hobby.

But if you’ve watched her famous family at all you know she’s definitely the most quiet, most under-stated one of the group who seeks to step away from the limelight as much as she can.

That makes us think that maybe in a few years when her age will not be optimal for her to walk the runway anymore, we’ll see Kendall being pretty comfortable pursuing photography full time.