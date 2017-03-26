Kendall Jenner Recreates 4 Different Art Pieces In Funny Video!

Kendall Jenner is not only gorgeous model, but she is also very funny. The model has recently recreated 4 well-known pieces of performance art in a very fun video she did for W magazine.

In the 2 minutes long clip, the Jenner expresses her hope to be a performance artist – Marina Abramovic and Yoko Ono, being just a couple of her biggest inspirations.

“I’ve always wanted to be an artist,” she says to the camera.

“I mean, being a supermodel’s great. Flying on private jets, Karl [Lagerfeld]’s my friend … but I think my soul is being an artist. I mean, when you’re a model you’re a mannequin for other people. I want to be a director of my own vision now.”

Then it cuts to Kendall sitting on the floor similar to Ono’s 1964 “Cut Piece,” in which people snip away at her clothes with scissors.

However, in Kendall’s case, people were not very impressed by her replica of the art piece that “challenges power dynamics between women and men, performer and audience.”

“No, that’s a $10,000 dress!” someone from wardrobe shrieks and rushes to salvage the already ruined dress.

Fellow model, Gigi Hadid also appears in the video and the two girls first go back-to-back and then face-to-face to recreate Marina Abramovic and Ulay’s “Relation in Time” and “Aah.”

Of, course, the recreation of this art piece does not lack humor either.

The two models say “Ahh” to each other in different octaves before Kendall finally breaks character and asks Gigi if she gets wrinkles if she makes certain faces.

“Yeah, gross,” Hadid answers.

What did you think of the silly but creative video? Did it make you laugh?