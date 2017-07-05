FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kendall Jenner Makes Shocking Decision To Move Away From Family And KUWK: ‘She Wants Out!’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/05/2017
Is the model really done with Keeping Up with the Kardashians for good? According to new reports, the model in the family has decided to say goodbye to the show that made her famous and say hello to New York!

Sources close to the famous clan have revealed that Kendall is ready to leave the nest behind and focus on a life without her famous sisters around, or her momager’s help.

‘She has already hired a broker to find her the perfect penthouse, but it is a logical move for her as it is an easy gateway to Europe, plus a bunch of her friends live there now, including Gigi Hadid. Kendall really wants to make it hard to be commandeered into family events, including the filming of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She wants out of that whole reality show game and even more now that Kylie is doing her own show,’ one insider revealed.

In addition, it turns out that hiring Beyonce’s stylist is all part of detaching herself form her famous family.

As fans of the reality TV show that documents the Kardashians’ life may already be aware, Kendall had already started to remove herself from the family when she defended Cailyn Jenner’s problematic memoir.

Do you think Kendall Jenner made the right decision to disentangle herself from all the drama happening in her family and move on from reality TV?

