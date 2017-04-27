Kendall Jenner Loses Millions Because Of Pepsi – Does Not Want To Be Seen Like An “Insensitive Fool!”

We all know about the controversial Pepsi ad that shocked the world with its insensitive and offensive approach to serious social and political issues but have we stopped to think about how much the bad rep of this commercial affected the celebrity who starred in it?

Advertisement

Well, Pepsi did, but that’s beside the point! As you may remember, shortly after the latest Pepsi commercial became a meme, the brand made sure to issue an official statement, which included, among not much else, an apology towards Kendall Jenner! Oh, my!

While the ad trivialized many issues that we are struggling with nowadays, like the Black Lives Matter Movement, they decided to focus more on making sure Kendall Jenner was not affected by the hilariously bad ad!

As it turns out, the older of the Jenner sisters did lose millions of dollars in potential endorsements after the Pepsi disaster.

According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, not only did the young model lose a lot of money when the ad was pulled, but it also affected her relation with other brands as well.

“The backlash hit both Kendall and Pepsi, but because she was the face of the ad, other brands won’t want anything to do with her until this all blows over,” the insider explained.

Many people in the new media have been asking themselves why Kendall is keeping quiet even as Pepsi issued an official statement regarding the controversial ad.

There is an explanation! Her contract with Pepsi forbids her from mentioning it, and so, now Kendall fears she looks like an “insensitive fool.”

Advertisement

Do you think it’s right for Kendall to bare some of the responsibility for the failed ad as well, or is she just an innocent victim?