Kendall Jenner Is Worried One Bad Review Might Ruin Her Career!

Todd Malm Posted On 04/13/2017
Kendall Jenner Promoting KUWKSource: CNN.com

Kendall Jenner is extremely nervous! The fashion juggernaut revealed on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she is worried her clothing line might get negative reviews.

In the preview of the new episode, Kendall discovers Vogue wants to discuss her clothing line she created with her younger sister. Kylie, 19-years-old, enters the room to find Kendall looking through the rack, and she asks her what her deal is.

The supermodel says, “I just wanted to go over it.”

The reality TV star appeared very nervous, mentioning that they have to make sure Kylie and her like every little detail of their clothing line.

She says, “I don’t know why I’m so nervous.”

The cover girl explains during a confession she doesn’t want her career to be ruined by one single bad review.

“I’m proud of this line, but I’ve worked hard to be taken seriously and recognized in Vogue and in the fashion world. If this doesn’t go as well as we hope, it might tarnish some things in the modeling world, so it’s even more frightening.”

Kylie asked her sister if she is re-considering their line, and Kendall replies, “everyone wants an excuse to talk s–t, and I don’t want this to be that.”

Kylie comforted her sister saying they worked very hard on every single outfit and there is no way the fashion world won’t accept it.

“I think it’s cute; I feel confident about it.”

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Kendall was under some severe criticism lately for her appearance in the wildly panned Pepsi advertisement.

Some fans are speculating that’s the reason why Kendall is feeling so under pressure.

Jameson
04/13/2017 at 6:08 pm
Oh no Kendall afraid of losing some money ,this article did it for you, Go Kylie you should get all the credit for anything you two do together.If she’s that worried she certainly isn’t confident about her own brand!


