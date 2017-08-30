FREE NEWSLETTER
Kendall Jenner Is The Fashion Icon Of The Decade And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Charisse Van Horn Posted On 08/30/2017
Does Kendall Jenner deserve to be named the fashion icon of the decade?Source: E Online

Kendall Jenner is young, beautiful, rich and a successful model, but is she worthy of the title fashion icon of the decade? Jenner is slated to receive the honor during next week’s New York Fashion Week, but not everyone thinks the 21-year old Kardashian sibling deserves the honor. First, Kendall Jenner hasn’t been modeling for a decade, nor has she been a fashion icon for the past ten years The reaction to Jenner’s receiving the honor has been met with outrage by many on social media networks.

The Fashion Media Awards (FMAs) will take place on September 8, 2017, at New York’s Four Seasons Hotel. Ashley Graham will host the event that will present Kendall Jenner with the Fashion Icon of the Decade award. The FMAs recognize outstanding talent and accomplishments in the fashion industry.

Response on Twitter to the award has been brutal. Most people are expressing the sentiment that Jenner hasn’t modeled for ten years, therefore she doesn’t qualify for the award.

At 21-years old, Jenner was a mere 11-years-old ten years ago and has only been modeling professionally for eight years. Jenner signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2009.

Social media has changed many industries and fashion is no exception. Kendall Jenner has more than 83 million Instagram and more than 23 million Twitter followers.

There is no doubt that her social media presence has contributed to her recognition as a fashion icon.

Kendall Jenner first began attracting a social media following with her appearance on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner was 12-years-old when the show first debuted.

Though some argue that Jenner hasn’t been modeling professionally long enough to earn the award, her supporters point to the fact that she’s been in the public spotlight for a decade.

Memes, comments, and GIFs have surfaced online making fun of Jenner and the award. Many people simply aren’t feeling that Jenner has put in enough hard work, time, and energy into her modeling career to win the fashion icon title.

Jenner continues to have supporters who believe she deserves the recognition and they remain excited about the event.

What do you think? Do you think Kendall Jenner deserves to be named Fashion Icon of the Decade? Is Kendall Jenner too young to receive the award?

