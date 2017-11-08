FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles In The Arms Of A Shirtless Model On The Beach – How Does Blake Griffin Feel About This?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/08/2017
Kendall Jenner Is All Smiles In The Arms Of A Shirtless Model On The Beach - How Does Blake Griffin Feel About ThisSource: time.com

Don’t worry because it was only a photo shoot. Kendall Jenner had a photo shoot with a totally hot model who was not wearing a shirt. We’re wondering if Blake Griffin was jealous when he saw the pics.

 

it's that time of year again ❤️🎄✨ #Estee_Model @esteelauder

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

If Blake happens to have just clicked on the pics, he should look away right now.

Kendall not only posed with a shirtless guy but he was also spotted carrying her around in his arms like they’re soulmates.

The two of them shot on the water’s edge in Malibu on November 7, and Kendall was seen going retro, holding a Super 8 camera.

It’s obviously not a question of Blake being jealous because this is just work for Kendall as we all know she loves modeling.

Kendall recently celebrated her 22nd birthday at the West Hollywood hotspot Petite on November 2.

The event which featured an incredibly awkward reunion between Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner.

 

new in Vogue 💜@voguemagazine @mariotestino

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

While Caitlyn and Kris managed to put aside their differences and attend the party, some other members of the Kardashian family were noticeably missing from the get-together. These were Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

These two may have decided to stay in for the night in order to hide their pregnancies.

It was previously reported that Kendall initially had some reservations with officially committing to Blake because of all his basketball groupies. Now, it seems that their romance evolved to the point where she’s even watched him play when the Clippers have played her favorite team which we all know is The Lakers.

