Kendall Jenner Has Decided To Play Caitlyn In A Film Adaptation Of Her New Memoir!

According to new and unbelievable reports, Kendall Jenner wants to, not only turn her father’s memoir titled The Secrets of My Life into a movie but also wishes to play the transgender icon herself!

Kendall has been sharing her plans with her closest pals, and they have no other choice but to support her even though it sounds pretty crazy.

Would she be able to pull off such a deep and complicated storyline as Caitlyn Jenner’s life is?

As it turns out, the 21 years old model and reality TV star has been taking acting lessons in order to thoroughly prepare for the role.

Also, sources close to the Kardashian clan have revealed that she also got Caitlyn’s blessing to move forward with the project.

Maybe she really is a great actress, but I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Still, playing her transgender father is not the easiest debut role, and we are still a bit confused as to how the reverse transition will take place.

Also…what about the age difference? Hmm…

Meanwhile, Kendall has not been wasting any time, and reportedly, she has already contacted producers to pitch her idea!

According to an insider, “Kendall has the casting figured out — she thinks she’s in the perfect position to pull off playing the onscreen version of Bruce.”

It looks like the main reason Kendall wants this idea to be brought to life is that “She’s eager to preserve her dad’s legacy.”

Do you think Caitlyn Jenner’s novel should be adapted for the big screen?

And if so, is Kendall the best choice to play the transgender icon?