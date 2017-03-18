Kendall Jenner Goes Out Shopping For The First Time Since Burglary

Kendall Jenner has gone out shopping for the first time since the burglary of all her jewels. It’s been reported that she has fired her former bodyguard and has got a new one.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Jenner was robbed of over 200,000$ worth of jewelry in recent days and has been stressing out about the incident ever since. Some of the jewelry included Rolex and Cartier watches, and allegedly Jenner is upset with the bodyguard who wasn’t able to stop the theft.

Jenner isn’t the only who has been targeted by thieves in the recent past. Celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Cesar Milan, LA Lakers guard Nick Young, Alanis Morisette, Kim Kardashian, Yasiel Puig, and Derek Fisher. As reported in another article on Celebrity Insider, the police are even creating a new task force that deals specifically with “knock-knock” robberies, which is basically when a burglar knocks on the door to find out if they are home and then breaks in and robs them when they find out they’re not there.

Kendall went out with her friend Hailey Baldwin to go shopping, or as they call it, ‘retail therapy’ and she Snapchatted her new outfit bizarre outfit which is a pair of leather pants that are the colors of the American flag.

TMZ reported that the burglary is believed to be an inside job, but the Jenners are upset that someone who was not invited to the party came into the house and took jewelry when Kendall was outside of the house for an hour or so around midnight.

Kendall Jenner had just bought the $6.5 million house which had formerly belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasinksi in June. The house has state of the art security systems installed, but after the incident, Jenner felt there needs to be more surveillance in the mansion.