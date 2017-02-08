Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Ashley Graham, Together on the Cover of Vogue!

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham and several other models will appear on the cover of VOGUE magazine’s March issue, in an attempt to celebrate diversity!

The cover of “VOGUE” is expected to be remarkable, showing how the fashion game has changed over the years, as names like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid or Ashley Graham posed for the magazine to prove that there isn’t just one ‘type’ of girl and often, beauty stands in diversity.

The girls will be joined by fellow models Adwoa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti and Imaan Hammam, as next month’s issue will transcend all cultures, races, and borders. The magazine’s primary goal is to celebrate the changing landscape of the fashion world, one that includes models of all shapes and sizes, and that doesn’t discriminate based on cultural background.

Gigi Hadid, 21-years old, had only kind words to say about the fashion industry, stating that there are plenty of people in this business that are compassionate and open minded, that do appreciate creativity and originality. The model continued praising this ‘world,’ saying that seeing all these different people working together is a truly a magical act.

Prabal Gurung is exactly the kind of a professional who knows how it feels to be excluded. The Nepalese descent designer often talked about being left out of pop culture, excluded from what’s considered sexy or appealing. Therefore, the 37-years old New Yorker feels like it is his duty to help change the landscape of the industry, especially now with all the anti-immigration measures taken by President Donald Trump.

For Ashley Graham, 29, being on the Vogue cover means breaking all stereotypes in the industry. She had been told for many years that certain dreams were out of reach for “plus-size” models like her, but Ashley never gave up, and now she is a spokesperson for those women that felt excluded for one reason or another.

The March issue of the fashion magazine will hit the newsstands on Feb. 21, so you wouldn’t want to miss it.