Kendall Jenner Gets A Permanent Restraining Order Against One Of Her Fans!

Kendall Jenner had an issue with yet another one of her fans. The 21-year-old model was granted a permanent restraining order against Thomas Hummel, an obsessed fan who’s been writing her incessant love letter since February, according to the publication, TMZ.

Although Kendall wasn’t in court, her lawyer, Shawn Holley, was there on her behalf.

It’s not like the working model has time for every crazy person who stalks her!

Holley had a declaration from Kendall’s head of security which prompted the judge to grant the reality star a permanent restraining order.

gotta support the homies 🤙🏽 i'm so proud of @caradelevingne and Valerian was amazing 💙 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Hummel has to stay at least 100 yards away from the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at all times.

He’s forbidden from trying to contact her in any way for three years as well and is not allowed to own any guns either.

According to E! Online, the letters began in February of 2017, but they became increasingly hostile, so Kendall went on to file a court mandate against the man.

The documents that were obtained by the outlet, stated that the man in question began to insult Kendall and Kris Jenner.

In one letter, he called Kendall an “internet whore” and said, “you look like you’ve been f–king AHOLE Dog s–t in the sewer for years,” alluding to A$AP Rocky.

Hummel also accused Kris of weird behavior, like paying A$AP to sleep with Kendall, which is crazy because no one would have to pay him to do that!

As was mentioned earlier in the article, this isn’t the first time Kendall has dealt with obsessed people.

Advertisement

One fan broke into the house, and the model struggled with feeling safe after that. She said, “I used to be the one who was so independent. I was always kind of by myself, in a good way. But now, it’s totally flipped.”