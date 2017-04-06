Kendall Jenner Feels Terrible About Pepsi Commercial Disaster

Kendall Jenner apparently feels pretty bad about the recent Pepsi commercial. A source close to Jenner remarked the commercial withdrawal has brought her a lot of grief and negative attention.

In the advertisement, the 21-year-old model leaves a photo shoot and rips off her wig to join a protest on the street. She gives a police officer a can of Pepsi and, allegedly this was supposed to reconcile the differences between the protestors and the police.

Many people on Twitter commented on how “tone-deaf” the advertisement was; as if Pepsi and Jenner were merely capitalizing on the political turmoil present in the United States at the moment.

An insider revealed Jenner had no role in planning the commercial. The concept had already been established and it was merely her job to play the part assigned to her. The source said, “Kendall had zero involvement in the creative process.”

Soon after, Pepsi removed the video and apologized to consumers as well as to Jenner. “Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

Kendall hasn’t spoken publicly regarding the incident yet, but she has deleted all of her social media posts connected to the Pepsi campaign.

Prior to that, the reality TV star said it was a great experience to go to Bangkok and film for the commercial, claiming “it was fun, it was entertaining”.

She said in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily she really enjoyed the “live in the moment” vibe the commercial was supposed to represent.