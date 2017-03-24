Kendall Jenner Describes Her Scary Stalker!

Scary! Kendall Jenner has revealed her terrifying experience with an alleged stalker on a new trailer for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV show, on March 23rd.

Jenner told the camera she was the kind of girl who was always by herself, an independent girl who always did things on her own. This all changed for her on the night of August 14th, 2016 when she arrived home one night and found a man, who had “looked like a homeless man,” waiting outside her.

The young model said the man was waiting behind her car when she pulled in, and the man said he needed to talk to her. Jenner flipped out immediately and called one of her friends and burst into tears. The man started banging on the window and screaming at her leaving Jenner terrified.

When Kendall backed out of her driveway and through the gate, the man started running after the car, when her friends arrived and made the man sit on the curb until the police arrived.

Kendall eventually testified against the accused stalker, Shavaughn McKenzie, on October 13th of last year, telling the jury it is was the scariest thing that she has ever experienced.

Jenner, 21, told the court she recognized the 25-year-old man as the same man who had confronted her twice at her condo in Westwood, L.A.

The court granted Kendall a temporary restraining order against the man to which the judge extended to 5 years at a later date. The man was sentenced to 178 days in a county jail and has to stay 100 yards away from Kendall at all times. He served his time and was released from custody this year.

Advertisement

The Kardashians have been subjected to a number of different crimes in the recent past, including the robbery of Kim in Paris and the robbery of $200,000 worth of jewelry from Kendal’s home this past month.