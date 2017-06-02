Kendall Jenner Defends The Kardashians Against Attacks From Caitlyn Jenner!

Kendall Jenner is backing her mother up against Caitlyn Jenner! In a preview for the newest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Secrets Of My Life, is once again the primary topic of discussion. After Kim Kardashian lets Kendall know about what was written in the book, the 21-year-old IMG model sits down with Kris to talk about it.

The model said, ‘I heard about all that stuff that she was saying in it and just how a lot of it’s so not true. The weird part is, I do not think it is purposeful lying. I think she really just thinks that’s what happened for some reason.’

When talking about the tell-all book, Kris said the entire memoir could’ve been written in the most ‘amazing and loving’ way, but instead, Caitlyn’s journey was portrayed in a negative light that attacked individual people.

The matriarch went on to say, ‘There are lies that are printed in a book that lives there for the end of time.’

Kris is clearly worried about the future of her reputation. She mentioned that some day her daughter’s children would read the book and be exposed to the “lies” that are within it.

The story is ‘fabricated’ according to the reality star.

Kendall agreed with her mother saying the whole ordeal seems to be completely insane to her. She added, ‘then she goes around dissing the Kardashians, but it’s like, those are the kids that you raised!’

According to the model, how could Caitlyn talk smack about her own children if she played a role in teaching them? The former Olympian continues to get herself into trouble with the rest of her family. Hopefully, they can work it out soon!