Kendall Jenner Cried After Pepsi Commercial Backlash!

Kendall Jenner is finally opening up when it comes to the Pepsi commercial fiasco. The reality star has never talked about it before, but there have been many articles discussing her reaction from anonymous sources.

The supermodel chose not to address the backlash publicly because her agents and adversaries told her it would be unwise.

However, in a new promo clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall is seen talking about the commercial.

In the clip, the 21-year-old girl is talking with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, about the entire situation.

Jenner said, “It feels like my life is over.”

Kardashian said, “you made a mistake!”

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kim claimed she urged her sister to come out and say something after her commercial with the soda company was widely panned.

According to the wife of rapper Kanye West, she wanted Kendall to address the situation because her lack of a response made it seem like she didn’t care.

It made it seem like she was indifferent to the narrative perpetuated by the media, which was that Pepsi and the reality star had capitalized on political turmoil in the United States.

As CI readers know, Jenner was in the commercial during a photo shoot and after she wandered out into the street, she gives a police officer a can of Pepsi which inevitably stops the clash between the police and the protestors.

The clip was widely disparaged by social media users everywhere.

Eventually, Pepsi pulled the advertisement and came out with a public statement saying they had made a mistake.

And indeed they did. The company even apologized to Kendall for involving her in the ad. They said in their document “we also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.” This isn’t the first time Pepsi has faced a backlash due to their advertisements. The enterprise was widely criticized for using Madonna in one of their commercials in 1989.