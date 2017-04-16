Kendall Jenner Couldn’t Care Less About Her Controversial Pepsi Ad!

It’s been a little over a week since Pepsi released their already infamous ad starring Kendall Jenner.

After the commercial became the laughing stock of internet meme creators and was criticized over and over again for not understanding social issues are a serious subject, the company proceeded to take down the ad and apologize to the public at large as well as to Kendall who was ridiculed for her part as well.

Pepsi issued a statement in which it was mentioned that they realized that they “missed the mark” and regret putting Jenner in a bad situation. If only Kendall had a Pepsi to protect her from the hoards of social media haters who took to all platforms known to man to slam her.

Until recently, however, Kendall Jenner has not commented on her Pepsi scandal and remained silent on social media while her sisters were just as active as always.

However, her first post after the whole Pepsi debacle was not even related to the ad. She did not apologize to those offended nor did she address issues like racism and police brutality – issues that took central stage in the ad.

Instead, she preferred to ignore the scandal altogether and forget it ever happened, posting a photo of herself on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s 150th-anniversary issue.

”Stay tuned,” she captioned the photo.

Of course, it was reported before that Kendall Jenner was scared the controversial Pepsi ad would ruin her career but it looks like this is the only thing she cared about, not the actual issues featured in it.

She chooses to pretend it never happened as she moves on with her life of pocketing money without any social responsibility.

Are you going to "stay tuned" to whatever Kendall is doing or are you tuning out after this whole mess?