Kendall Jenner Caught Between Blake Griffin And Jordan Clarkson – A$AP Rocky Seems Out Of The Race

Kendall Jenner is very popular in the modeling world, and fashion shows fight over her all the time. It seems that her dating life is following the same pattern.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has eligible bachelors going crazy over her good looks. Jenner does not know if she should go left or right when it comes to the men who want to date her.

Her suitors include rapper A$AP Rocky, 28, NBA stars – Blake Griffin, 28, and Jordan Clarkson, 25. They all seem to have a shot at winning her heart.

For months, it had seemed like Rocky was winning the race, but the situation has changed drastically in recent weeks. Kim Kardashian’s sister was seen on different occasions with Griffin and Clarkson, who is one of her exes.

Some weird things went down during a party in Hollywood a few days ago.

A source close the talented model revealed: “Kendall was raising eyebrows getting cozy with Jordan. It was really weird though, when about an hour later, Blake showed up. Kendall seemed to back away from Jordan as soon as Blake was there. He ended up leaving the table but kept a close eye on what was going on.”

All of this is quite surprising because last week it looked like Griffin was in a solid spot with Jenner.

At the time, an insider told OK! Magazine: “[Their relationship is] very new. They have just been hanging out and getting to know each other better. They are not exclusive. They both have crazy schedules, so right now they are just going with the flow.”

A friend of the rapper explained that he took the flirting bad and added: “A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake. A$AP is into Kendall and has been for a long time. They never put a label on their relationship, but it still caught A$AP off-guard that Kendall would look to be spending romantic time with someone other than him. It was like Kendall broke an unspoken agreement between them by dating someone new.”

Time will tell who is ahead with Jenner.