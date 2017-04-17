FREE NEWSLETTER
Kendall Jenner Caught Attending Pot Party At Coachella!

Nick Markus Posted On 04/17/2017
kendall jennerSource: mirror.co.uk

Kendall Jenner is trying her best to become one of the biggest stars in the Kardashian clan and her reputation means everything!

With that being said it’s pretty surprising that she decided to let loose at Coachella this past weekend when she was caught at a pot party. Wouldn’t that ruin her image?

The 21 years old model and reality TV star was spotted at Weedmaps’ Marijuana Oasis party after the concert part of the festival last night. However, according to eyewitnesses, she did not smoke at all, the whole night!

One source who was there revealed that the older Jenner sister arrived at the part around midnight with her squad of nine people, including Hailey Baldwin and rumored boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

And while everybody else at the pot party enjoyed some joints, both Kendall and Hailey did not smoke.

Speaking of ASAP Rocky, although the model has been keeping their romance secret, it looks like at Coachella the two showed quite a lot of PDA.

“Kendall showed up with a posse just for him and they were all over each other,” one insider claimed.

“Kendall started rapping to ASAP’s song F*** Problems and ASAP was laughing at her. She took the big Gucci goggles he was wearing off his head, put them on and started dancing.”

Meanwhile, her younger sister, Kylie Jenner was seen at the Bumble party, despite reports that she and Tyga have broken up.

Apparently, the rapper dramatically packed his bags and moved out of Kylie’s Los Angeles home last week.

Do you believe that Kendall’s squeaky clean image will be ruined by her wild night at the Coachella pot party?

4 Comments

Regina Dunn Thomason
04/17/2017 at 10:15 am
Reply

Thank you & God Bless
A huge fan of The Kardashians


Regina Dunn Thomason
04/17/2017 at 10:11 am
Reply

No, I don’t believe her reputation Will be ruined because, she wasn’t participating in the actual “Pot Smoking”


Dora Serna
04/17/2017 at 8:38 am
Reply

If she went and didn’t, good for her! Looks like she just wanted to hang out, be with friends and forget adout things for awhile. Last time I looked, that wasn’t a crime.


Gabby
04/17/2017 at 8:23 am
Reply

Not at all! She’s enjoying herself with others and she knows way too well to be pulling any stunts like that when her career is MODELING!!! Besides weed will become legal all over the U.S. so stop treating weed as if it’s toxic… JS


