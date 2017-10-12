Kendall Jenner And Blake Griffin Start Making Jokes About What Their Kids Will Be Like

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin’s romance is going strong. It seems that they have already started to talk about having kids in the future.

‘With all the baby news flying around her family, Kendall found herself thinking about what it would be like if she were pregnant too,’ an insider confessed.

‘She is nowhere near ready to start a family with her new boyfriend Blake, but the pair is heating up and has joked about what an amazing athlete their son would be if they had a boy. Kendall was joking with Blake about their incredible genetics that would produce a super strong baby capable of going to the Olympics, playing in the NFL or definitely in the NBA,’ the insider continued.

The same source went on and said that ‘She is tall and Blake has height too so their kid would be tall for sure. Oh, and if they had a girl, well she thinks she would be gorgeous and tall enough to do runway too, just like her momma.’

It is no surprise that these are the thoughts that they have been considering for a while now considering Blake’s success as a basketball player with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Even if their romance is still in the development process, Kendall and Blake seem to be having a great time while they’re getting to know each other. They always look cute no matter where they are spotted.

Until Kendall is ready to have children of her own, we are pretty sure that she will enjoy being an aunt to the all the Kardashian/Jenner babies after all three of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, are reportedly expecting children shortly. We’ll just have to see which rumors turn out to be true.