FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
asap rocky jerry seinfeld hayley edmonds maci bookout leah messer bernice burgos blake shelton briana dejesus blac chyna ashley graham kanye west t.i. apollo nida Estelita Quintero bill maher tamar braxton rob kardashian catherine zeta-jones rihanna ryan edwards bella thorne
Home » Entertainment

Kendall Jenner And ASAP Rocky Might Be Engaged – Matching Rings Spark New Rumors

Mel Walker Posted On 06/07/2017
0
1.2K Views
3


Kendall Jenner ASAP Rocky Engagement RumorsIn Touch Weekly

Kendall Jenner is forging her own path in a family that is hungry for fame and limelight. She is often more discreet than her siblings, but occasionally she grabs headlines in a big way.

The 21-year-old model’s career has been a decent success minus the enormous controversy over her Pepsi ad. Lately, there is an increase in attention regarding her dating life.

The media is fascinated by her romance with 28-year-old rapper ASAP Rocky. Is it serious? Are they getting engaged?

So many questions and so little clues, but fans want clear answers. This week, the rumored couple was seen in New York City with matching diamond rings. The two talents made no effort to hide them.

Those pictures have sparked a round of rumors about an engagement. A friend of the twosome recently said that they are extremely close and very much in love.

The insider revealed: “Kendall [Jenner] and [A$AP] Rocky are totally still on, they just have crazy busy schedules, so they are not physically together right now.”

The person added: “Kendall is in New York, while Rocky is tied up with promoting his new album and getting ready for festival season. It suits them not living in each other’s pockets though, Kendall would hate to be in some claustrophobic relationship, she needs her freedom, and Rocky is totally on the same page.”

How do those charming youngsters make the relationship work? Well, like most busy people, they rely on technology a lot.

Our chatty source concluded: “When they are not together they talk every day and try to FaceTime as much as possible, but they are both confident and secure enough in themselves, and their relationship, not to have to be in constant contact. It is a true love match between Kendall and Rocky.”

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if a wedding will play out on television like for Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian.

Post Views: 1,219

Read more about asap rocky kendall jenner

Advertisement

You may also like
Did Khloe Kardashian Get A Lip Job? Fans Started To Freak Out Over Her Massive Pout – Check Out A Few Tweets!
06/05/2017
Never-Before-Heard Tracks Of Kanye West With Migos & A$AP Rocky Leaked Online
06/05/2017
Kim Kardashian Confessed She Stopped Respecting Caitlyn Jenner After Reading Her Memoir
06/05/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *