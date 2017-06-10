Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Want Their Romance Out Of The Limelight

Kendall Jenner is in love with rapper A$AP Rocky, but fans will have to wait a very long time before they can see them walking down a red carpet together.

The twosome has made a conscious decision to keep their private life out of the limelight. With pretty successful careers, the two public figures do not feel the need to use their relationship to gain free press.

Jenner and Rocky have also seen many of their friends burn romances by being too open, so they have decided to do things a bit differently, live their love story outside of the spotlight and hope that they can make it through.

An insider shared: “Their relationship is great — it really is. They are so happy to have a chill and relaxed time whenever they are together. Kendall loves that Rocky has no interest in all the Kardashian bullsh*t and really appreciates the fact that he wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible — between them only, special and private.”

you won't find me A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 9, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The source added: “Their relationship is genuine and they are not interested in garnering any publicity. They do not want it turned into some insane Kardashian production.”

This is a significant departure from what members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan usually do when it comes to handling relationships. Their love life is often an integral part of the family business.

However, Jenner wants to establish herself as a serious player in the modeling industry, and Rocky is trying his best to develop an image of a rapper with a decent level of street credibility.

Those goals do not align well with having a relationship play out on social media and the tabloids.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the press has been obsessing over a possible engagement after the couple was spotted in New York City wearing matching rings.