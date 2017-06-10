FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bernice burgos joseline hernandez beyonce douglas brunt asap rocky amber rose Gucci Mane christina el moussa Jessica Chastain katy perry scheana marie t.i. becky hayter Alicia Cargile Adam West david eason Chloe Bartoli blac chyna tiny angelina jolie tamar braxton
Home » Entertainment

Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Want Their Romance Out Of The Limelight

Mel Walker Posted On 06/10/2017
0
747 Views
2


Kendall Jenner ASAP Rocky Relationship Out Of SpotlightInstagram

Kendall Jenner is in love with rapper A$AP Rocky, but fans will have to wait a very long time before they can see them walking down a red carpet together.

The twosome has made a conscious decision to keep their private life out of the limelight. With pretty successful careers, the two public figures do not feel the need to use their relationship to gain free press.

Jenner and Rocky have also seen many of their friends burn romances by being too open, so they have decided to do things a bit differently, live their love story outside of the spotlight and hope that they can make it through.

An insider shared: “Their relationship is great — it really is. They are so happy to have a chill and relaxed time whenever they are together. Kendall loves that Rocky has no interest in all the Kardashian bullsh*t and really appreciates the fact that he wants to keep their relationship out of the spotlight as much as possible — between them only, special and private.”

you won't find me

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

The source added: “Their relationship is genuine and they are not interested in garnering any publicity. They do not want it turned into some insane Kardashian production.”

This is a significant departure from what members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan usually do when it comes to handling relationships. Their love life is often an integral part of the family business.

However, Jenner wants to establish herself as a serious player in the modeling industry, and Rocky is trying his best to develop an image of a rapper with a decent level of street credibility.

Those goals do not align well with having a relationship play out on social media and the tabloids.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, the press has been obsessing over a possible engagement after the couple was spotted in New York City wearing matching rings.

Post Views: 747

Read more about asap rocky kendall jenner kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Jeff Van Gundy Defends Khloe Kardashian Amid Accusations She Is Ruining Tristan Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers Performance
06/10/2017
Scott Disick Goes On A 3-Way Date With Flings Sofia Richie And Chloe Bartoli
06/10/2017
Kylie Jenner And Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou Share A Kiss In Cute Video
06/09/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *