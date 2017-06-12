Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Do Not Want Their Romance On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kendall Jenner is happy that her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, is not interested in joining the family business by appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 28-year-old “F**kin’ Problems” rapper wants to keep the relationship private, and the top model could not be happier with this decision.

The 21-year-old modeling star has always tried to set herself on a different path, and she has found someone who shares her vision.

Her family is fuming because they like to live their lives in front of the cameras and some of them think that having more of Kendall could be beneficiary for the brand.

The young woman has always made it clear that she will try her best not to be too associated with the Kardashian tag.

The family is undeniably a huge success story with millions of dollars being made every year, but it is also a controversial enterprise with a lot of drama. So, Kendall is happy to stay away.

legally blonde vibes 👙 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

An insider shared: “It is highly unlikely that you are going to see Kendall and Rocky on a red carpet together anytime soon. They are both committed to keeping their relationship private, and out of the media spotlight. It is also unlikely that cameras will catch them engaging in any kind of PDA — that is if they can spot the cameras in time.”

The source added: “She knows that is something he wants NO part of and she is super happy about that. Their relationship is amazing right now, and neither of them wants to put it on the show. Their relationship is their business and nobody else’s.”

According to rumors, the couple might be getting ready to make things official with an engagement.

They were recently spotted walking down New York City with matching rings on their wedding fingers.

Those two will probably take a long time before they say a word about their status.