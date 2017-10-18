Kendall Jenner Accused Of Causing Blake Griffin’s Split From Brynn Cameron

Kendall Jenner is accused of causing the split between Blake Griffin and his baby mama Brynn Cameron. Blake and Brynn have two children together, and they have split back in July. Only after he was seen with Kendall, he left home.

‘Brynn and Blake had been having problems, but it wasn’t until he stepped out with Kendall that she ended it,’ an insider confessed for OK!. ‘For Brynn, that humiliation was the final straw.’

Kendall and Blake ignited their dating rumors in August when they were spotted together leaving Travis Scott’s concert afterparty at Avenue nightclub in Los Angeles.

Kendall covered her face with her hand while leaving the location.

Earlier during the same evening, Kendall and Blake attended Kendrick Lamar’s concert at the Staples Center.

Recent reports said that Kendall has been talking about having kids with Blake.

‘With all the baby news flying around her family, Kendall found herself thinking about what it would be like if she were pregnant too,’ an insider said to HollywoodLife.

‘She is nowhere near ready to start a family with her new boyfriend Blake, but the pair is heating up and has joked about what an amazing athlete their son would be if they had a boy.’

The same insider added, ‘Kendall was joking with Blake about their incredible genetics that would produce a super strong baby capable of going to the Olympics, playing in the NFL or definitely in the NBA. She is tall, and Blake has height too so their kid would be tall for sure. Oh, and if they had a girl, well she thinks she would be gorgeous and tall enough to do runway too, just like her momma.’