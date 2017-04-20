Kendall And Kylie Jenner Are Stuck In Middle Of Kris And Caitlyn Feud

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are having a hard time dealing with the drama between their parents – Kris and Caitlyn Jenner – who are always fighting over what went wrong in their marriage.

Children are often caught in the middle of messy divorces, and the Kardashian/Jenner clan is no different. The famous models are finally opening up about the way they handle seeing their father, Bruce, transitioning into a woman named Caitlyn in 2015.

This family is used to facing chaotic situations in the spotlight, but this one is entirely different.

Caitlyn Jenner will publish her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, next week. In it, she goes hard after Kris and their failed marriage that ended two years ago.

In the book, Caitlyn shares intimate details about her life with Kris, including a clear picture of their life in bed. The legendary Olympian also describes her ex-wife in very unflattering terms.

The drama has created a bigger wedge between the author and his two young daughters. According to the latest reports, they are barely speaking.

A source has shared some information about the situation in the family.

The person stated: “There’s so much bad blood between Kris and Caitlyn right now and it’s all because of this book. Unfortunately the animosity is trickling down to the kids. The older girls have all sided with their mom and that makes Kylie and Kendall feel like they need to be on team Cait. Their sisters have all told them that they don’t have to choose sides, but that hasn’t stopped them from feeling like they’re caught in the middle.”

Kendall and Kylie are feeling sorry for Caitlyn, but at the same time, they are always careful not to hurt their mom.

Online commenters are not sure who is the villain in this story, but they are confident that the players will find a way to capitalize on all of the controversies.