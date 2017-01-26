Kellyanne Conway’s “Alternative Facts” Claim Sends ‘1984’ Book Sales Soaring

A reference to the novel ‘1984,’ – used unintentionally by a top Trump aid – has boosted sales of the George Orwell book to the point of pushing the publisher to print 100,000 additional copies.

On the day of Trump’s inauguration, Press Secretary Sean Spicer made false claims about the size of the crowd. In response, Trump’s top aid Kellyanne Conway called the numbers “alternative facts.”

It has been shown that the crowd present last Friday for the ceremony in Washington was significantly smaller than that of the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009.

Several media outlets quickly noted that the term used by Kellyanne Conway was employed in the novel ‘1984,’which describes a society where the government tightly controls information.

The author, George Orwell, introduces the notion of “double thought”, which leads the government to make their version of the facts and impose it as “truth,” which cohabits with reality.

During the hours that followed the controversy, sales of ‘1984,’originally published in 1949, have soared. By Wednesday the book was at the top of sales of on Amazon.

According to a spokesman for Signet, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, which holds book rights in the United States, the sales of the novel have been multiplied by nearly a hundred since the inauguration of Donald Trump (+ 9.5%).

After starting the printing of 75,000 additional copies of the book early in the week, by Wednesday Signet printed a new order for 100,000 more books “to meet demand,” said the Spokesman for the AP.

Since its first publication, ‘1984’ has sold 30 million copies in the US, according Bookmark.

For the psychologist Marilyn Wedge, who published an article on the website Psychology Today, it is possible to bring about a rapprochement between 1984 and practices of the young Trump administration.

Donald Trump “tries to make us believe what he and his advisers say rather than what our own eyes tell us,” she said.