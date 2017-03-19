Kellyanne Conway Would Rather Kill Herself Than Become Press Secretary!

Yesterday, Kellyanne Conway’s interview with New York Magazine was published and we cannot help but be shocked at the ridiculousness of her statements!

First of all, Conway stated that she would rather commit suicide than work as a press secretary! Excuse me, what?!

But maybe if she said it like that she would’ve sounded a little saner but nooo – here are her exact words: “Slit my wrists, bleed out, put cement shoes on, jump off the bridge, and then I’ll take the job — are you kidding me?”

Does that sound like someone who should hold such an important position in the state to you?

Furthermore, Conway talked about her infamous “alternative facts” and explained what they are all about!

“Two plus two is four. Three plus one is four. Partly cloudy, partly sunny. Glass half full, glass half empty. Those are alternative facts,” Conway explained.

Well yeah, that certainly makes sense, but since when do we use personal perception on things to asses politics? It should be all about facts not about points of view!

Conway also talked about Donald Trump and their close relationship. Go figure!

“When I want to talk to him, I go talk to him. Eighty-five percent of what I discuss with him will never be revealed. It’s like any other boss–C-suite-employee relationship. I don’t need to talk to him through the TV. I just go in and talk to him.”

Finally, she claims that she is pro-life but as it turns out she’s paid for other women’s abortions in the past.

“Do I know anybody who ever got an abortion? Well, of course, I do. I’ve driven them there. I’ve helped pay. You know, when you’re young, you’re thinking about the person, not the issue. We were younger, and I was focused on her, not on the larger public policy,” Conway justified.

What do you think of Kellyanne Conway’s odd interview answers?

Let us know in the comment section down below