Kellyanne Conway Talks To Savannah Guthrie And Matt Lauer About Spying Of Microwaves And TVs

Put down that slice of pizza and back away from the microwave very slowly because according to Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, that is how Barack Obama was able to spy on Donald Trump.

No, this is not a joke, early Monday morning, Conway sat down with TODAY‘s co-anchors – Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer – and she was quizzed on the stunning allegations made by the 45th POTUS that his predecessor wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Mr. Trump dropped the unfounded claims during one of his infamous Saturday mornings Twitter rants where he wrote: “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Conway, who was once considered a brilliant strategist and pollster by people on both sides of the political spectrum, delivered a verbal salad by saying that there is no proof the Mr. Obama committed such crimes.

The political operative, who gave us alternative facts, said: “Of course, I don’t have any evidence for those allegations, and that answer had nothing to do with what the president said last week.”

Trump’s former campaign manager should have stopped talking, but she just continued to insert that shoe in her mouth.

To further ridicule herself, she said: “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other. You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.”

Any examples Conway? “Microwaves that turn into cameras which we know as a fact of modern life,” she added.

The Internet has no mercy for Conway; that is why she is trending and is being mocked for her silly remarks.

One person tweeted: “Kellyanne is crazy; damn microwaves was wondering how people were stealing my info and listening in on my convos.”

Another added: “Thx Kellyanne wait was that a pitch for Sharp?”

Here is the best one: “According to Kellyanne Conway, microwaves can be hacked and turned into cameras. Guess I gotta stop heating up the leftover pizza in my panties.”

Will you still use your microwave after Conway’s revelation?