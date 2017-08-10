FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Lifestyle

Kelly Ripa’s Husband Posts Sexy Bikini Photo Of The TV Host: ‘My Morning View’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/10/2017
Kelly Ripa Mark ConsuelosSource: theknotnews.com

The happy husband is really enjoying his morning view! 46-year-old actor Mark Consuelos took to social media yesterday to share a hot bikini photo of his wife, Live! host Kelly Ripa.

We are sure fans of the TV personality are aware Ripa likes to take care of herself and work out a lot, but we rarely see the woman in such provocative pics.

It looks like her hubby really loves to show off the beautiful woman in his life.

Besides, it’s summer and clothes are understandably coming off.

In the photo, Ripa is shown relaxing and getting a tan while checking her phone.

The woman is protecting her eyes from the sun with a huge floppy hat that covers her entire face.

‘My morning view.. #ofmark #underhiseye,’ Consuelos captioned the Insta pic, making fun of the fact that his beloved wife was wearing a hat similar to those in The Handmaid’s Tale.

My morning view.. #ofmark #underhiseye

A post shared by Mark Consuelos (@instasuelos) on

Aside from proudly sharing photos of his wife, the Riverdale star also posted a super cool slow-mo video of his son making an incredible catch while jumping in the pool.

The man is proud of his entire beautiful family, and we can tell that they are happy together.

Besides, it feels like Ripa and Consuelos’ children are growing really fast!

The parents recently celebrated daughter Lola’s 16th birthday!

Happy late Sweet Sixteen, Lola!

Are you impressed by Kelly Ripa’s sexy summer pic?

Greg W.
08/10/2017 at 5:50 pm
Hate everything about this self absorbed twit!


