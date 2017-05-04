Kelly Ripa’s Former Live! Co-Hosts React To Ryan Seacrest Replacing Michael Strahan

After it was announced that Kelly Ripa’s new permanent co-host on Live! is Ryan Seacrest, the guest anchors who held that position in the past, took to social media to share their opinions on the decision.

The fans of the show as well as crew insiders have been very curious to find out who would replace Michael Strahan ever since he left Live! almost a year ago!

But Kelly Ripa kept the decision under wraps. Meanwhile, many guest co-hosts stopped by for one or more shows. Some of them were rumored to be chosen as Strahan’s replacement, but nothing was confirmed.

According to reports, one of those rumored to have a big chance of getting chosen was Jerry O’Connell.

This week, the man took to Twitter to share his reaction to the ‘last man standing’ Ryan Seacrest.

O’Connell did hold any grudges and sincerely congratulated the new addition to the Live! cast.

“Congrats to my old friends @RyanSeacrest and @KellyRipa and even Gelman! Ha,” he tweeted. “Love you all @LiveKelly.”

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, who are close friends of Ripa’s and have also served as temporary co-hosts, also took to social media to congratulate Ryan on his new job.

“Mazel @RyanSeacrest,” Andy Cohen tweeted, while Cooper wrote, “Congratulations @RyanSeacrest, you get to join the best person I know, @KellyRipa every day! Can’t wait to watch!”

As fans of the show may already know, Megyn Kelly was also considered for the position, but now, she has turned into Ripa’s rating rival. Megyn is set to start her show on NBC very soon, and it looks like it will air at 9 A.M., the same time as Ripa’s Live!

