Kelly Ripa, Who? Kim Kardashian Brings In Big Ratings As Guest-Host On ‘Live!’ With Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa has discovered that Megyn Kelly is not her biggest rival, Kim Kardashian is.

It took the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star one day to stomp on all the work that it took Ripa 16 years to do.

Last week, Kanye West’s wife was a guest-host on the syndicated morning talk show, Live! with Kelly and Ryan, and it appears that she was able to bring the massive following that she has on social media with her.

The numbers are in, and the mother of two gave the program a ratings boost of 15%.

Note that Kardashian has more than 100 million Instagram followers and 55 million fans on Twitter — for reference President Donald Trump only has 33 million on Twitter.

A source told Life & Style that ABC would love to have the reality star as a permanent host because she can do what Ripa cannot do – attract viewers.

The person claimed: “Kim could very well be the future of Live. No one will ever say that Kelly is the problem. But ABC has tried everything to make Live the morning hit it once was, to no avail.”

The insider went on to say that the numbers speak for themselves and Ripa should be worried.

The TV expert continued with: “It is pretty impressive that Kim was able to spike ratings on her first try. The jump in numbers shows that Ryan and Kim are an exciting package. They bring in a younger, more desirable demo that would really boost revenue.”

Another source told the publication that the “magic” between Kardashian and Ryan Seacrest is like no other and added: “Ryan has a natural chemistry with Kim that just isn’t there with Kelly. And the audience sees it.”

Seacrest, the producer of KUWTK has “been flexing his muscle and calling the shots these days. It is no secret that Kim is Ryan’s girl. She is by far the biggest star he is discovered. She is a ready-made co-host for him… Things feel like they have changed between Kelly and Ryan. Kelly might be watching her back a little more than usual.”

If the fashion and makeup expert lands the gig, she would do like Seacrest and spend five days in New York and the weekends in California.

The person shared: “She could easily commute back to LA every week just like Ryan is doing for American Idol.”

Many fans would love to see Kardashian take Ripa’s spot because she has great chemistry with her old pal and the man who launched her career.

Additionally, Kardashian would bring younger and more entertaining guests to the program – like her sister and her husband.

Kardashian is also capable of creating tons of drama – which would bring in high ratings.