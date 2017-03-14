Kelly Ripa Still Looking For Michael Strahan Replacement On ‘LIVE’ – Anderson Cooper Said No

It has been over one year since Michael Strahan blindsided Kelly Ripa and abruptly left “Live!” and the search has been on to find the perfect co-host.

Ripa found the person she wanted to work with, but he said no.

Mrs. Ripa revealed that she was hoping that Anderson Cooper would join her on the fun morning show, but he declined.

Instead, Mr. Cooper will focus on the many scandals surrounding Donald Trump and his administration that he covers nightly as the anchor of the CNN news show, “Anderson Cooper 360°.”

A devastated Mrs. Ripa shared: “Anderson re-signed with CNN, but he would have been your No. 1 pick, right Kelly?. He’s my life. He really is. He’s the one that got away and keeps getting away and gets away all the time.”

The former “All My Children” star, who has had almost 100 well-known celebrities as guest-host in Strahan’s former seat, said that there are a few who marked her.

However, she refused to give any name.

She also confessed that she has a fantasy wish list of whom she would love as a partner on the morning gabfest – it includes Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian, and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Fans of “Live” should not expect any announcement soon because Ripa claimed that it is a labor of love and will take as much time needed to find the right person to help her get even bigger ratings.

She elaborated: “We really didn’t set a timeframe for ourselves; we just wanted to wait until we found the right person.”

Ripa went on to say: “What we didn’t anticipate was that we would have such an outpouring of interest, so our list got very long very quickly. So we’ve been trying to keep it as narrow as possible, but then people pop up.”

Many believe that Ripa is looking for a woman as co-host and Tamron Hall might be the one taking Strahan’s old spot.