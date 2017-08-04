Kelly Ripa Shares Vacation Photos Amid Ryan Seacrest ‘Live’ Ratings Dip Blame Game

Kelly Ripa is too busy working on her tan line to focus on the Ryan Seacrest and “Live” rating headaches.

On Thursday, Michael Strahan’s former co-chair took to Instagram and announced that she is on vacation with a series of fun yet beautiful pictures.

In the photos, Ripa is lounging poolside and showing off her toned and sexy legs.

Her hair is a ponytail, and she is sporting black shades.

She used the caption to say that she was fed up with the giant swan floatie that was giving her the side eye.

The former “All My Children” actress also pleaded with her co-host, Mr. Seacrest, to come and resolve the matter.

In the same post, Ripa requested some cake.

Here is the co-star of Live with Kelly and Ryan’s silly caption: “This fools been giving me the side eye for hours. Help @ryanseacrest bring cake!!!! #triflethediscoswan #vacation.”

This week, Ripa’s name made headlines for the floatie and a new series of rumors.

This fools been giving me side eye for hours. Help @ryanseacrest bring cake!!!! 🐬🍰 #triflethediscoswan #vacation (somehow deleted my original post 😤) A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 2, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Life & Style published an alarming post claiming that Ripa and Seacrest have not been able to stop the ratings dip of the daytime talk show.

The publication claimed “Live with Kelly and Ryan” is a sinking ship, and Ripa is pointing the finger at the “Idol” host for failing to connect with the audience.

The source shared: “The show is a wreck at the moment… Ryan is just not connecting with daytime viewers. He appeals to a much younger, music-oriented audience. Kelly blames the show. She feels [execs] made a huge miscalculation bringing him on to Live.”

The morning gabfest’s ratings have dropped 23 percent compared to the same period last year.

The insider went on to say the network and the television personalities are disappointed by the results because everyone was expecting a ratings bonanza.

The person continued: “For the show to not be a huge hit is a blow to Ryan’s ego. It felt very safe adding Ryan to “Live.” No one at the network thought that adding him was a huge risk. Kelly and Ryan like and have a high regard for each other. They are not angry with one another. It has just been a real TV marriage mismatch.”

The same insider went on to say the news that Seacrest will be hosting both the upcoming “American Idol” reboot and “Live” has rattled Ripa.

The tipster shared: “She did not know about the “American Idol” revival. When she found out she was genuinely rattled.”

What are your thoughts on the drama surrounding the show? Do you watch “Live with Kelly and Ryan”?