Kelly Ripa Shares Cute Mom Esther Pic For Easter Amid Michael Strahan’s Replacement Chatter

Kelly Ripa shared an adorable picture of her mother, Esther Ripa, as fans of LIVE! patiently wait for Michael Strahan’s replacement.

On Good Friday, Kelly Ripa, who was raised Roman Catholic, showed that she had Easter on her mind by sharing a sweet throwback picture of herself and her mother, Esther. Talk about color coordinating.

Both mother and daughter wore light yellow outfits – Esther appeared classy in a high-waisted pantsuit and the television personality looked like a cutie pie in a dress, with pigtails, and a hat while holding tightly to a yellow stuffed animal bunny.

It is believed that Kelly was about 5 years old at the time the photo was taken.

In the caption section, the 46-year-old former actress wrote: “#fbf EASTER edition circa 1975 ish. With my super chic mom. Notice how pantsuit, bonnet, dress and bunny are color coordinated.”

The Instagram post has gone viral with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments – with most of them being positive and many pointed to the fact that she looks like her mother.

One person said: “Nice picture Kelly!! Happy Easter!”

Another shared: “Matching outfits were the thing back then!! You look so much like your Mom! So sweet”

A third one wrote: “Amazing, you look so much like her!”

This May will mark one year since Strahan exited LIVE for Good Morning America and a long list of celebrities including Jussie Smollett, Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, Anderson Cooper, and Christian Slater have guest hosted the morning show.

However, Ripa has yet to select a partner, but the good news is that she recently revealed that she will eventually pick someone.

She said: “We have to now find another great person, which is fun but challenging.Our show is one based on chemistry and camaraderie and trust. All those things don’t just happen; it doesn’t fall out of the sky. It takes a lot of work, and it takes a group discussion.”

In May, Ripa will be celebrating a very happy event – her 21st wedding anniversary with Consuelos, with whom she shares three children -Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14.

What are your thoughts on Consuelos being Ripa’s permanent co-host on LIVE?