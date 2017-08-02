FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Quitting Live! After Ryan Seacrest’s Betrayal?

Nick Markus Posted On 08/02/2017
kelly ripaSource: etonline.com

According to new reports, Kelly Ripa is furious over co-host Ryan Seacrest’s bid to move Live to Los Angeles, and told the producers she’s done with the show! The whole team is in chaos as the talk show host is fed up with all of them kissing up to Seacrest.

‘Kelly has announced that if push comes to shove, she is ready to walk. Kelly has given them an ultimatum. She feels that she was stabbed in the back over the whole Michael Strahan fiasco, and she is not going to allow it to happen again!’ a source on the set revealed.

Ripa reportedly went crazy when Seacrest asked for Live with Kelly and Ryan to be moved to Los Angeles for the sake of his schedule.

As fans may remember, it was confirmed that Seacrest will return as the host of the American Idol reboot.

It means that he would have to be in L.A. on Sunday nights to film Idol, then board a flight to New York to be on the set of Live! and host his radio show.

Apparently, that was too much for Ryan so he pushed for a Live! relocation to Los Angeles.

‘After Ryan made his demand, network brass wanted Kelly to uproot her family and move to California. That is when Kelly put her foot down. Kelly pointed out that her production company with husband Mark, Milojo, is based in New York and so is Live.’

In addition, her son, Joaquin, is about to start high school in New York City.

Producers have offered to have Joaquin home-schooled or provide a tutor for him, but she would not pull him out of school.

The show’s team is trying to convince Ripa to move, at least for the period American Idol goes live.

Besides, they even argued that relocating to Los Angeles would help the show’s ratings because Seacrest would have access to more Hollywood stars.

‘But Kelly feels once again the show that bears her name is being hijacked from her — which is what happened with Michael Strahan!’

She is furious the network is even considering it!.

Kelly promised not to let this happen again to her after Strahan left Live! to join Good Morning America.

Now history seems to be repeating itself.

Kelly quit the show once before, and she would do it again!

When she was angry with ABC for favoring Michael, she refused to come to work for a week.

Do you think Kelly would really go as far as to quit the show or will she break and move to Los Angeles in the end?

4 Comments

L.
08/02/2017 at 10:39 am
Reply

I don’t know how they even considered Ryan for Kelly’s show, but he sucks at it. Kelly should not have to uproot her life her show for Ryan! I couldn’t stand to watch him today. His dog licking his body clean and then licking/kissing Ryan in the mouth and face. That’s the best he could come up with for morning conversation?


Rcs
08/02/2017 at 10:28 am
Reply

Omg let her go. Feed up with her tantrums


Zelda
08/02/2017 at 9:32 am
Reply

Omg! Unbelievable. I’m just totally in shock.


Lucinda Shankle
08/02/2017 at 9:28 am
Reply

Kelly stop all the bull crap stop living in the past take your but and stop being a prima Donna leave MS name out of your mouth you didn’t treat him right either I do not even look at show anymore after MS left so stop now!!!!


